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BMW 6 Series GT vs BMW M340i

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW M340i, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs M340i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt M340i
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 73.5 Lakhs₹ 74.9 Lakhs
Mileage13.32 to 18.65 kmpl13.02 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc2998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46

Filters
6 Series GT
BMW 6 Series GT
630i M Sport
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
M340i
BMW M340i
xDrive
₹74.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 6 Series GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.32 kmpl13.02 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm369 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4B58 Turbocharged I6
Driving Range
906 Km768 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5 seconds4.4 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19225 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-track Control Arm AxleDouble-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleFive-link axle
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R19255 / 35 R19
Bootspace
610 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres59 litres
Length
5091 mm4713 mm
Ground Clearance
138 mm-
Wheelbase
3070 mm2851 mm
Height
1538 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
1795 kg-
Width
2158 mm1827 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
1616
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Ivory White / Black, Ivory White / Dark Coffee, Mokka / Black, Cognac / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,93,49385,88,785
Ex-Showroom Price
73,50,00074,90,000
RTO
7,45,3307,78,000
Insurance
1,97,6633,20,285
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,78,2591,84,606

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