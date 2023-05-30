In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and BMW M340i, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs M340i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|M340i
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|13.02 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6