In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs S90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|S90
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 68.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4