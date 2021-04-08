2021 BMW 6 Series GT: First Drive Review
Updated: 08 Apr 2021, 01:40 PM IST
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
- BMW India has launched the 2021 6 Series GT at a starting price of ₹67.90 lakh. It comes with a host of updates across exterior and inside the cabin, which now claims to be a home theatre on the move. Here is the first drive review of the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT.
