BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Specifications

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 57,90,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1995.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Specs

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 3 Series Gran Limousine measures 4,819 mm in length, 1,827 mm in width and has ...Read More

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
320Ld M Sport
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.61 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
B47 Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.6 seconds
Driving Range
1157 Km
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
235 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring-strut axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R18
Bootspace
480 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Height
1441 mm
Length
4819 mm
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Width
1827 mm
Wheelbase
2961 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Heater
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Fine-wood trim ash Grey-Brown
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Variants & Price List

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine price starts at ₹ 57.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 59.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine comes in 2 variants. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine top variant price is ₹ 59.5 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
330Li M Sport
57.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
320Ld M Sport
59.5 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

