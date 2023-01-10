BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Specifications

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 3 Series Gran Limousine measures 4,819 mm in length, 1,827 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,961 mm. The ground clearance of 3 Series Gran Limousine is 135 mm. A five-seat model, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less