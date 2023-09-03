BMW unveils Vision Neue Klasse concept, a minimalist EV previewing future design

If the BMW i Vision Dee concept gave us an early glimpse at the future of the automaker's electric vehicle design, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept that broke cover at the Munich Motor Show took one step ahead and previewed in detail what we can expect in the future EVs from the German brand. If the BMW i Vision Dee concept was radical in terms of design, the Vision Neue Klasse is more practical and minimalist in approach.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept comes carrying the same basic shape as the former i Vision Dee, but there are more substances than before. The EV concept gets a slanted shark nose hood that highlights the front profile of the car. It sports two illuminated horizontal kidney grilles extending all the way out to the end of the bumper. Also, the slanted LED daytime running lights at each corner enhance the visual appeal. The German luxury car brand claims that it has used 3D printing for a number of the lighting elements introduced in the concept.

The car gets an upturned black diffuser at the base of the bumper giving the Neue Klasse concept a sportier and aesthetic look compared to the i Vision Dee. It runs on 21-inch wheels. The elongated tailgate of the concept car mimics the kidney grille and headlight combo on the front end, while the automaker's new minimalist logo is there on the front and rear fenders. The whole car comes sans any metal badge.

Inside the cabin, the concept gets the latest iDrive infotainment interface projected onto a funky parallelogram-like touchscreen. It has features like the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and multifunction steering wheel buttons along with a traditional head-up display. Both the driver and front passenger will be able to interact with the Panoramic Vision function using gesture controls. In a nutshell, the Neue Klasse's cabin opts for a minimalist retro aesthetic look.

BMW has described the design of the Neue Klasse as almost monolithic. The sleek design claims to promise 30 per cent more range and 25 per cent more efficiency than any other BMW electric car on offer. Powering the EV is BMW's sixth-generation Drive technology that promises 20 per cent higher energy density, 25 per cent more efficiency and 30 per cent faster charging. The automaker has not disclosed range details. However, the company previously stated that a 1,000 km range isn't out of the question.

