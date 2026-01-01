|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|14.82 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220i M Sport, equipped with a 2.0L Twin power turbo and Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹51.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.82 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220i M Sport is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 177 bhp @ 5100 rpm and 280 Nm @ 1350 rpm of torque.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220i M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.