Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Sport

1/3
2/3
3/3
45.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage14.82 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all 2 Series Gran Coupe specs and features

2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Sport Latest Updates

2 Series Gran Coupe is a 5 seater Convertible which has 5 variants. The price of 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 45.58 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 2.0L Twin power turbo
  • Max Torque: 280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50
  • BootSpace: 430
    • Mileage of 220i Sport is 14.82 kmpl....Read More

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Sport Price

    220i Sport
    ₹45.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    39,50,000
    RTO
    4,24,000
    Insurance
    1,83,774
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    45,58,274
    EMI@97,975/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Sport Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    14.82
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    189 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    240
    Engine Type
    2.0L Twin power turbo
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    741
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.1
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.7
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    225 / 45 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link Axle with Separate Spring and Damper
    Front Suspension
    Single-joint Spring Strut Axle
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 45 R17
    Ground Clearance
    152
    Length
    4526
    Wheelbase
    2670
    Kerb Weight
    1505
    Height
    1420
    Width
    1800
    Bootspace
    430
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Oyster / Black , Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Sport EMI
    EMI88,178 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    41,02,446
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    41,02,446
    Interest Amount
    11,88,208
    Payable Amount
    52,90,654

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe other Variants

    220d Sportline
    ₹49.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    41,90,000
    RTO
    5,52,750
    Insurance
    1,93,029
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    49,36,279
    EMI@1,06,100/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    220i M Sport
    ₹48.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    220d M Sport
    ₹48.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    220i M Sport Pro
    ₹51.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Popular BMW Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • BMW X7

      1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X1

      45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW Z4

      89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW i7

      1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X8

      1 - 1.2 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  BMW Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details