|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|18.64 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport, equipped with a 2.0L B47D20 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹55.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.64 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.