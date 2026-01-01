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2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]PriceMileageSpecifications
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Front Left Side
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Grille
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Headlight
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Rear Left View
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Taillight
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Front Fog Lamp
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
55.76 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Key Specs
Engine1995 cc
Mileage18.64 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] specs and features

2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport

2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport Prices

The 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport, equipped with a 2.0L B47D20 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹55.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport Mileage

All variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.64 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport Engine and Transmission

The 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport Specs & Features

The 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport Price

2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport

₹55.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
47,40,000
RTO
6,21,500
Insurance
2,14,239
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
55,76,239
EMI@1,19,855/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0L B47D20 Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
932 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.64 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Separate Spring and Damper
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring Strut Axle
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
152 mm
Length
4526 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
Kerb Weight
1505 kg
Height
1420 mm
Width
1800 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
430 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Oyster / Black , Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220d M Sport EMI
EMI1,07,870 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
50,18,615
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
50,18,615
Interest Amount
14,53,562
Payable Amount
64,72,177

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] other Variants

2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220i M Sport

₹51.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,40,000
RTO
4,73,000
Insurance
2,02,670
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,16,170
EMI@1,09,966/mo
Add to Compare
Close

2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] M Performance Edition

₹52.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,00,000
RTO
4,89,000
Insurance
2,08,840
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,98,340
EMI@1,13,882/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220i M Sport Pro

₹53.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,40,000
RTO
4,93,000
Insurance
2,10,382
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
53,43,882
EMI@1,14,861/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] 220i M Sport Shadow Edition

₹54.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,90,000
RTO
4,98,000
Insurance
2,12,311
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
54,00,811
EMI@1,16,084/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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