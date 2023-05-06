BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in two petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 2 Series Gran Coupe measures 4,526 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The ground clearance of 2 Series Gran Coupe is 152. A five-seat model, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less