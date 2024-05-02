BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] comes in four petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.82 - 18.64 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] measures 4,526 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The ground clearance of 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] is 152 mm. A five-seat model, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less