BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in two petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 2 Series Gran Coupe measures 4,526 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The ground clearance of 2 Series Gran Coupe is 152. A five-seat model, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe price starts at ₹ 37.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 42.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in 4 variants. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe top variant price is ₹ 41.5 Lakhs.
₹37.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹39.3 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹41.4 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹41.5 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic