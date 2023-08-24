HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition Pre Bookings Open

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition pre-bookings open

BMW India will soon launch the 220i M Performance Edition on 7th September 2023. The manufacturer will start accepting bookings from 24 August 2023 from 12:30 PM onwards. The car will be available only in Black Sapphire metallic paint scheme and it will be available in limited units. The pre-booking amount has been set to 1.5 lakh and it can only be booked through BMW Online Shop.

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2023, 14:03 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

Powering the BMW 220i M Performance Edition will be a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that can produce a max power output of 173 bhp of max power and 280 Nm of peak torque between 1,350-4,600 rpm. The performance compact sedan can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

Being a limited edition, this 220i M Gran Coupe comes with M Performance Front Grill, M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, along with other BMW ‘M’ Performance parts.

The standard 2 Series Gran Coupe starts at 43.50 lakh ex-showroom. It is offered in two variants - M Sport and M Sport Pro. The powertrain on offer is a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 173 bhp of max power and 280 Nm of peak torque between 1,350-4,600 rpm. It is mated to a 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The M Sport Pro variant also comes with shift-by-wire, gear shift paddles behind the steering wheel, drive modes for gear shifts and launch control.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹ 37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3 M40i
₹86.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
₹ 63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The diesel engine produces 187 bhp of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm. It is mated to an 8-speed transmission. It is important to note that the diesel engine is offered only with the M Sport variant.

Also Read : BMW i7 Protection is a fortress on wheels. What makes it so safe?

In terms of features, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a virtual assistant, digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, gesture controls and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There is LED lighting, Stability Control, airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a panoramic glass sunroof, frameless doors, a reversing assistant, a frameless rearview mirror, a particulate air filter for the cabin, ambient lighting and much more.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2023, 14:03 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 189 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.