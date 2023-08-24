BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition pre-bookings open

BMW India will soon launch the 220i M Performance Edition on 7th September 2023. The manufacturer will start accepting bookings from 24 August 2023 from 12:30 PM onwards. The car will be available only in Black Sapphire metallic paint scheme and it will be available in limited units. The pre-booking amount has been set to ₹1.5 lakh and it can only be booked through BMW Online Shop.

Powering the BMW 220i M Performance Edition will be a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that can produce a max power output of 173 bhp of max power and 280 Nm of peak torque between 1,350-4,600 rpm. The performance compact sedan can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

Being a limited edition, this 220i M Gran Coupe comes with M Performance Front Grill, M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, along with other BMW ‘M’ Performance parts.

The standard 2 Series Gran Coupe starts at ₹43.50 lakh ex-showroom. It is offered in two variants - M Sport and M Sport Pro. The powertrain on offer is a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 173 bhp of max power and 280 Nm of peak torque between 1,350-4,600 rpm. It is mated to a 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The M Sport Pro variant also comes with shift-by-wire, gear shift paddles behind the steering wheel, drive modes for gear shifts and launch control.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe ₹ 37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mini Cooper ₹38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Audi New A3 ₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Bmw X3 M40i ₹86.5 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bmw 5 Series ₹ 63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The diesel engine produces 187 bhp of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm. It is mated to an 8-speed transmission. It is important to note that the diesel engine is offered only with the M Sport variant.

Also Read : BMW i7 Protection is a fortress on wheels. What makes it so safe?

In terms of features, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a virtual assistant, digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, gesture controls and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There is LED lighting, Stability Control, airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a panoramic glass sunroof, frameless doors, a reversing assistant, a frameless rearview mirror, a particulate air filter for the cabin, ambient lighting and much more.

First Published Date: