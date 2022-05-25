HT Auto
BMW introduces 1-Series, 2-Series Gran Coupe Edition ColorVision

BMW 1-Series and 2-Series Gran Coupe Edition ColorVision models will be available in eight metallic colour options.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 10:56 AM
BMW seems to be on a spree to introduce special editions of its existing cars. After introducing M3, M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M, now the German luxury car brand has introduced Edition ColorVision versions of the 1-Series hatchback and 2-Series Gran Coupe sedan. The special edition models come with design updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. Besides that BMW has introduced some performance-oriented changes as well. The automaker has said that the BMW 1-Series and 2-Series Gran Coupe will be available for sale from July 2022.

(Also Read: Lamborghini may fight Ferrari Purosangue SUV with a higher-spec Urus)

BMW says the Edition ColorVision models come available with eight metallic colour options, while BMW Individual paint finishes too are available to order as an option, including the matte Frozen Pure Grey metallic. These special edition cars come available with the 50 BMW M colour options as well, which include Dakar Yellow, Daytona Violet, and Macao Blue.

Other exterior design accents include a large, three-section lower air intake in the front apron, a dark diffuser element and vertically arranged air outlets in the rear apron, and M high-gloss Shadowline. The Edition ColorVision models come sporting 18-inch M light-alloy wheels in a Y-spoke design. They come sporting a Black and Silver dual-tone finish.

Apart from the new colour options not much has been changed on the exterior. Inside the cabin, the special edition models get M Sport seats upholstered in dual-tone Dakota leather. BMW says that these can be ordered in colour combinations like Black and Magma Red and Black and White as well. The seats get an ‘Edition’ badge embroidered in an attempt to add distinction.

Other cabin specifications include an M leather steering wheel, M stainless steel pedals, M driver's footrest, and an anthracite-coloured headliner. Apart from that, ambient lighting and floor mats with bespoke piping too are there completing the interior upgrade for the Edition ColorVision models.

The German luxury car marquee claims that all engine options are available for the Edition ColorVision models, except the BMW 128ti. Considering the fact that both the special edition models are based on the M Sport version of both the 1-Series and 2-Series Gran Coupe, they are expected to focus on performance.

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 10:56 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW 1-Series BMW 2-Series luxury car
