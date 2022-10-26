Hot-selling Ford Fiesta now drives into sunset amid EV dawn

Ford Fiesta, one of the best-selling cars from the US auto major is slated to be axed as early as next year.

Ford Fiesta has been one of the best-selling cars from the US auto major for quite a long time. Now, with the auto industry increasingly focusing on electric vehicles and SUVs, keeping an eye on the growing concern around global warming and higher profitability backed by consumer sentiment, respectively, Ford Motor Company has decided to axe the Fiesta from its product lineup. The Ford Fiesta is slated to be discontinued as early as next year, claims BBC. The report also claimed that besides the above mentioned reasons, the rising cost of auto parts is another reason behind the decision.

The report claims Ford bosses will announce the decision in the next few days. With the Fiesta's production slated to end by mid-2023, the automaker is currently in talks with dealers, suppliers and staff ahead of the final announcement. What's surprising is that despite being a bestseller, Ford Fiesta is unlikely to enter the era of electrification. The Sun previously reported that the automaker has no plans for an all-electric version of the Fiesta, despite its popularity.

Ford is currently streamlining its portfolio as part of its accelerated efforts to go all in on electrification. The auto company is reviewing the entire portfolio of cars it has. The automaker currently manufactures the Ford Fiesta in Germany. It was rolled off the production line in Dagenham, Essex, in 1977 in an attempt to grab the British car market with an affordable and attractive car.

The car's production background also has the 1973 oil crisis. Consumers were focusing on smaller and more fuel-efficient cars at that time. Ford tried to cash on that sentiment with the Fiesta. Since its introduction, more than 20 million units of this car have been built for customers worldwide. It remained on top of the bestselling car list for decades. Even in August 2022, Ford Fiesta was the sixth bestselling new car in the UK, with 4,570 units sold.

