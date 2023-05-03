HT Auto
Rolls-Royce Dawn Specifications

Rolls-Royce Dawn is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,92,16,192 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 6598.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
5.92 Cr* Onwards
Rolls-Royce Dawn Specs

Rolls-Royce Dawn comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Dawn measures 5,285 mm in length, 1,947 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,112 mm. A four-seat model, ...Read More

Rolls-Royce Dawn Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
6.6L V12
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
820 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
6598 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, pneumatic, multi-link
Front Suspension
Independent, pneumatic, double wishbone
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20
Length
5285
Wheelbase
3112
Kerb Weight
2608
Height
1502
Width
1947
Bootspace
295
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
82
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
8 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Rolls-Royce Dawn News

Rolls-Royce has announced that it will no longer manufacture the Dawn model, its best-selling convertible luxury car.
Rolls-Royce Dawn heads to dusk as carmaker's best-selling convertible hits end of road
3 May 2023
Tata Motors, the leader in the passenger EV segment in India with more than 90 per cent market share, has been one of the major EV makers to have helped in spike of electric vehicle sales in the country.
India's EV dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early
27 Jan 2023
Ford Fiesta has been one of the bestsellers from the brand for quite long time.
Hot-selling Ford Fiesta now drives into sunset amid EV dawn
26 Oct 2022
File photo of Rolls-Royce Dawn. (used for representational purpose only)
Man recovers his stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn. Here's how
26 Jun 2022
File photo of Rolls-Royce Wraith&nbsp;
Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
27 Mar 2022
View all
 

Rolls-Royce Dawn Variants & Price List

Rolls-Royce Dawn price starts at ₹ 5.92 Cr and goes upto ₹ 5.92 Cr (Ex-showroom). Rolls-Royce Dawn comes in 1 variants. Rolls-Royce Dawn top variant price is ₹ 5.92 Cr.

Convertible
5.92 Cr*
6598 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

