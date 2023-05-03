What is the on-road price of Rolls-Royce Dawn in Hyderabad? The Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible is priced on the road at Rs 6,75,07,282 in Hyderabad.

What will be the RTO charges for Rolls-Royce Dawn in Hyderabad? The Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible will have RTO charges of Rs 59,75,619 in Hyderabad.

What will be the Insurance charges for Rolls-Royce Dawn in Hyderabad? The insurance Charges for the Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible in Hyderabad is Rs 23,14,971.

What is the detailed breakup of Rolls-Royce Dawn in Hyderabad? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Rolls-Royce Dawn in Hyderabad is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,92,16,192, RTO - Rs. 59,75,619, Insurance - Rs. 23,14,971, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Rolls-Royce Dawn in ##cityName## as Rs. 6,75,07,282 .

