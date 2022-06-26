HT Auto
Home Auto News Man Recovers His Stolen Rolls Royce Dawn. Here's How

Man recovers his stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn. Here's how

The owner recovered the Rolls-Royce Dawn through a kill switch that was integrated into the car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2022, 06:06 PM
File photo of Rolls-Royce Dawn. (used for representational purpose only)
File photo of Rolls-Royce Dawn. (used for representational purpose only)
File photo of Rolls-Royce Dawn. (used for representational purpose only)
File photo of Rolls-Royce Dawn. (used for representational purpose only)

Not everyone is lucky enough to get back their stolen cars and if it is a Rolls-Royce one can surely kiss the model goodbye for good. Though this was not the case when a group of five thought they hit jackpot while driving away with a Rolls-Royce Dawn because the owner knew just how to bring the ultra-luxurious car back.

In a theft attempt that took place in Staten Island, New York earlier this month, five thieves broke into a house in the Lighthouse Hill neighbourhood by smashing the window glasses. According to a report by Carscoops, the thieves entered the house around 4 am after breaking the window and it is being speculated that they saw the key of the Rolls-Royce Dawn and then ran away with the car. As per the report, the price of the car was $346,000 when it came back in 2017.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 6.71 kmpl
₹9.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹6.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Dawn (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Dawn
6598 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5.92 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

As soon as the group was driving away with the Rolls-Royce, the owner used the kill switch integrated into the vehicle to stop the thieves from taking away the premium model. The owner stated in the report that the individuals might have seen the key of the car from where it was sitting and due to that, they broke into the house. “I was downstairs within seconds while they were pulling out of the driveway," the owner was quoted as in the report. After the kill switch was activated, the group of thieves got stuck and was not able to activate the car anymore. “They were attempting to turn it back on, but they couldn’t because I disabled it," added the owner.

Following this action, the owner then used the integrated GPS tracker to get the location of the Rolls-Royce Dawn. Then the individual went ahead and collected the car that was in Newark, NJ. The officials have started an investigation and are trying to get hold of the suspects who were recorded in a surveillance camera.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2022, 06:05 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Dawn Rolls-Royce Luxury cars
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle patents rise, China tops list: Report
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle patents rise, China tops list: Report
Delhi govt's decision to ban heavy vehicles in city will impact business: CAIT
Delhi govt's decision to ban heavy vehicles in city will impact business: CAIT
Man recovers his stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn. Here's how
Man recovers his stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn. Here's how
Watch: Toyota Hyryder SUV's interior teased, offers a premium vibe
Watch: Toyota Hyryder SUV's interior teased, offers a premium vibe
How to check engine oil level of your car
How to check engine oil level of your car

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city