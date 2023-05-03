HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Rolls Royce Dawn Heads To Dusk As Carmaker's Best Selling Convertible Hits End Of Road

Rolls-Royce Dawn heads to dusk as it nears end of production

After spending nearly a decade as one of the best-selling cars of world's most luxurious car manufacturer, Rolls-Royce Dawn has reached the sunset of its life cycle. The British luxury carmaker has announced that the production of the four-seater convertible model has been stopped. Launched for the first time in 2015, Dawn was available in two variants which also included the Black Badge version. In India, a Rolls-Royce Dawn is available at a starting price of Rs. 5.92 crore (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2023, 15:57 PM
Rolls-Royce has announced that it will no longer manufacture the Dawn model, its best-selling convertible luxury car.

Rolls-Royce Dawn made its debut with a twin-turbo 6.6-litre V12 engine under its hood. The powerful unit used to churn out 563 bhp of maximum power and 780 Nm of peak torque. The Dawn could sprint to 100 kmph from standstill in just under five seconds. It also came with a top speed of 250 kmph. The roof of the convertible could fold in roughly 20 seconds while traveling at speeds up to 50 kmph.

Six years ago, Rolls-Royce had introduced the Black Badge version of Dawn. It was an improved version of the standard Dawn models with several technical upgrades. It was offered with a new exhaust system and a tweaked engine that could generate 30 bhp more at 593 bhp and also provided boost to the torque output which reached up to 840 Nm.

Rolls-royce Dawn (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Dawn
₹5.92 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
₹5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
₹3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Rolls-Royce Dawn also boasted about its chassis which offered a ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ according to the carmaker. Rolls-Royce claims that an American journalist, while passing through an area struck by an earthquake measuring 3.6 and an aftershock, did not feel any of the two until he read about it later. Rolls-Royce also claimed that Dawn is the world's quietest convertible model ever.

Rolls-Royce is currently busy to give final shape to its first ever electric car Spectre in its 118 years history. According to EPA estimates, the Spectre EV can offer range of up to 418 kms on a single charge. The Rolls-Royce EV can be recharged from 10% to 80% in just 34 minutes with a fast-charger. The electric motor helps Spectre to generate 577 bhp of power and 900 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 03 May 2023, 15:57 PM IST
TAGS: Dawn Dawn Rolls-Royce luxury car
