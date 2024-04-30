Phantom VIII is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of Phantom VIII Sedan (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.82 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission Phantom VIII is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of Phantom VIII Sedan (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.82 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sedan is 100 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator and specs like: Engine Type: 6.8L V12 engine Max Torque: 900 Nm @ 1700 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 100 BootSpace: 548 Mileage of Sedan is 6.71 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less