|Engine
|6749 cc
|Mileage
|6.71 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Phantom VIII is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of Phantom VIII Sedan (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.82 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sedan is 100 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator and specs like:
