Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Phantom VIII measures 5,770 mm in length, 2,018 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,552 mm. A five-seat model, Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII price starts at ₹ 9.5 Cr and goes upto ₹ 9.5 Cr (Ex-showroom). Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII comes in 1 variants. Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII top variant price is ₹ 9.5 Cr.
₹9.5 Cr*
6749 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price