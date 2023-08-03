HT Auto
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Specifications

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,50,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 6749.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Specs

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Phantom VIII measures 5,770 mm in length, 2,018 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,552 mm. A ...Read More

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Specifications and Features

Sedan
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
6.8L V12 engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
900 Nm @ 1700 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.71
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Supercharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.9
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
multi-link rear axle
Front Suspension
Double wishbone front axle
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Length
5770
Wheelbase
3552
Kerb Weight
2635
Height
1648
Width
2018
Bootspace
548
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
100
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Rolls-Royce News

Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland
Some Rolls-Royce exclusives present on ship that burned off the Dutch coast
3 Aug 2023
A recent video on social media shows MS Dhoni driving his vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II on the streets of Ranchi
Watch: MS Dhoni drives his vintage Rolls-Royce Wraith II in style
26 Jul 2023
Screengrab of a footage shared on social media showing the car being lifted up into the high-rise apartment.
Watch: Chinese man gets his Rolls-Royce lifted up to 44th floor of his penthouse
24 Jul 2023
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has traits of the Wraith with a slim front grille flanked by a split headlight units.
Big character over big bucks: Rolls-Royce to screen buyers for its Spectre EV
11 Jul 2023
Hydrogen fuel cell propulsion technology driven by green hydrogen is considered the cleanest zero-emission powertrain technology.
Rolls-Royce considers hydrogen fuel cell tech instead of BEVs for future cars. Details here
17 Jun 2023
View all
 

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Variants & Price List

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII price starts at ₹ 9.5 Cr and goes upto ₹ 9.5 Cr (Ex-showroom). Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII comes in 1 variants. Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII top variant price is ₹ 9.5 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sedan
9.5 Cr*
6749 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

