Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII On Road Price in Kolkata

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII
10.82 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
Phantom VIII Price in Kolkata

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 10.82 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Sedan₹ 10.82 Crore
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Sedan
₹10.82 Crore*On-Road Price
6749 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,50,00,000
RTO
95,54,000
Insurance
36,94,881
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kolkata)
10,82,49,381
EMI@23,26,701/mo
Popular Rolls-Royce Cars

    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII News

    Nita Ambani's new Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII is spec'd in a regal shade of Rose Quartz with the interior finished in Orchid Velvet
    Nita Ambani buys a personalised Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII worth over 12 crore
    9 Apr 2024
    Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’ is a one-of-one car inspired by James Bond’s iconic movie 'Goldfinger'.
    This Rolls Royce Phantom gets a solid 18-carat gold bar in cabin
    27 Oct 2024
    Rolls-Royce has built a one-off Phantom Goldfinger as part of a three-year-long commissioned project to celebrate sixty years since the iconic 007 film hit the big screens.
    “This is gold Mr Bond”: One-off Rolls-Royce Phantom with 18K gold celebrates 60 years of Goldfinger
    26 Oct 2024
    Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II gets a revamped exterior design, characterised by distinctive styling cues. The Series II showcases redesigned headlights with LED daytime running lights cascading downwards, complemented by an illuminated pantheon grille and a redefined front bumper with sleek air intakes
    Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 launched in India: Key facts to know
    6 Oct 2024
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 finally gets tubeless spoked wheels as an option.
    Auto recap, Sept 27: Himalayan gets tubeless spoked rims, discount on Jawa-Yezdi bikes and more
    28 Sept 2024
    Rolls-Royce Videos

    Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
    18 Oct 2022
    Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
    Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
    1 Apr 2022
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
    28 May 2021
    The British luxury carmaker has revealed the engineering formula that helped it create a car that is as silent as a shadow.
    Watch: What will make new Rolls-Royce Ghost ‘whisper’ on the road
    18 Aug 2020
    The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
    Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
    10 Jul 2020
    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII FAQs

    The on-road price of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii Sedan in Kolkata is Rs 10,82,49,381.
    The Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii Sedan will have RTO charges of Rs 95,54,000 in Kolkata.
    The insurance Charges for the Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii Sedan in Kolkata is Rs 36,94,881.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Kolkata: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 9,50,00,000, RTO - Rs. 95,54,000, Insurance - Rs. 36,94,881, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in ##cityName## is Rs. 10,82,49,381.
    Top model of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii is Rolls-Royce Sedan and the on road price in Kolkata is Rs. 10,82,49,381.
    The on-road price of Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Kolkata starts at Rs. 10,82,49,381 and goes upto Rs. 10,82,49,381. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
    EMI for the base variant of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Viii in Kolkata will be Rs. 21,94,907. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

