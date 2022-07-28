Google Street View has been launched in India after 11 years. It has launched with data for 10 Indian cities, and is expected to share data for 50 cities by the end of this year.Here is how to use Google Street View for navigation.

Google Maps has reintroduced Google Street View, which offers 360-degree views of streets using images taken by vehicles, in India. The app, which is now available on Google PlayStore for consumers, was earlier banned in India back in 2011 due to privacy issues. Google Street View will take data from Tech Mahindra and Genesis to share data on 10 Indian cities for a start. The number of cities covered by Google Street View is expected to go up to 50 by the end of this year. Some of the major cities covered by Google Street View currently include Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vadodara and Amritsar. Other major cities like Hyderabad and Kolkata are likely to be added soon.

Apart from virtual experience of 360-degree view of cities covered by Google Street View, the app can also be used to navigate as well as get realistic traffic updates. 360-degree view of roads can help drivers to get real-time information on traffic situation, blockades among other things. It could also be used to navigate accurately with a visual reference of the destination.

When launching the app, Google said that "Street View will help people navigate and explore new corners of the country and the world in a more visual and accurate way, enabling them to fully experience what it’s like to be in these places, right from their phone or computer."

How to use Google Street View for navigation:

1. Launch Google Maps app on your smartphones.

2. Click Search to type the address of the destination you want to go to

3. Pick the matching address in the search results.

4. Click the pin, then touch the arrow within the white address box.

5. Touch the Street View image to enter navigation mode.

How to explore street view to get traffic updates:

1. Drag finger on the screen or tap the compass.

2. To move,tap the arrows or double-tap the image in the direction you want to go.

3. To see a wider view and change to landscape mode,turn your device sideways.

