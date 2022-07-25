How to protect windshield wipers: Key tips

Wipers may often be a neglected part of the car, but they are very crucial, especially for driving in bad weather conditions.

There are many components of a vehicle which play a highly crucial role in its overall smooth functioning of it. However, we often don't pay much attention to them. Windshield wipers are two of them that deserve attention but don't get much of it. But can you imagine driving through a rainstorm without them? No matter how advanced technology equipped car you have, there is no point if you can't see while driving.

The windshield wiper blades may be cheap to replace as compared to many other parts of your vehicle, but they can leave scars on the windshield. Also, they are very useful during bad weather. Hence, it is essential to take care of them. Here are key tips to extend the life of windshield wipers.

Keep the blades clean

If the wipers are leaving streaks on the windshield, they need a good cleaning. A wet towel with alcohol rubbed on it and wiping the edge if the blades with that can remove the dirt, debris, and grime. It is recommended to clean the blades once a month. Washing the car often also helps extend the life of the wipers.

Check the rubber condition

If the wipers are dragging across the windshield and making a high-pitched screeching sound, they’re likely to leave little scratches on the glass while moving from side to side. Chances are that the rubber on the blades is worn out, and they need replacement.

Keep out of the sun

Heat and direct exposure to sunlight impact the wiper blades faster than anything else. They simply dry up and develop cracks. Hence, always try to park your vehicle in a shady place instead of leaving it out in the hot sun.

