Air pollution is one of the major concerns when we talk about environmental sustainability, and vehicular emission comes as a significant contributor to air pollution. In order to check if a vehicle is unfit as per the emission standards, pollution tests are conducted on vehicles. While the majority of the vehicle owners get their PUC certificates offline, they can be obtained online as well. Any government-authorized PUC centres or Regional Transport Offices (RTO) can issue a pollution control certificate online.

Here is how to get a car pollution certificate online.

Visit the nearest PUC centre

Take your car to the nearest PUC centre to get the check done.

Get the inspection done

The PUC operator will inspect the exhaust pipe and determine the emission levels of the vehicle.

Make payment

Make the payment to the PUC centre for initiating the service.

Visit Parivahan Seva's website

Visit the website of Parivahan Seva, where you can check the status of the PUC certificate online as well as download a copy of that as well.

