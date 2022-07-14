How to check the brake pad condition of your car

Brake of a car is one of the crucial components that can save life in case of an emergency.

While we take care of our cars very fondly, often we miss taking care of some crucial components. One of them is the brake pads, which we count upon every time we press down on the brake pedal. A properly functioning braking system relies on high-quality brake pads. In case the brake pads are worn out the car can face trouble. Such brake pads can cause brake failure, which can be fatal and even life-threatening as well.

(Also Read: How to check the brake fluid in your car)

Here are the key steps to check if the brake pads of your car are functioning well and in proper shape.

Park the car and let the brakes cool down

The first step is to park the car on a level surface and let the brakes cool down. Even a quick trip on the car can make the brakes incredibly hot. Hence, they should be let cool down before working upon them. It takes at least an hour or so for the brake to cool down.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Open the wheels and check the brake pads

Once the brakes are cool enough, open the wheels to check the brake pads. A buildup of dust on the brake pads is normal. As the brake pads are worn out, the buildup amount of brake dust diminishes. In case, the wheels are clean, it can be a sign that the brake pads need to be replaced.

Inspect brake pads without removing wheel

In many cars, brake pads can be seen through the holes in the wheel. In order to check the brake pad condition, one needs to check its thickness. Use a flashlight to get a good look at the brake pad. If they look thin, less than one fourth the required thickness, it's time to replace them.

How to check brake pads of your car Step 1 : Park the vehicle on a level surface. Step 2 : Let the brakes cool down for at least an hour or so. Step 3 : Remove the wheels. Step 4 : Check the brake pads for thickness and brake dust. Step 5 : In case, the wheel allows you to check the brake pads without removing them, use a flashlight to check the thickness. Step 6 : Replace the brake pads if they are worn out and become thin.

First Published Date: