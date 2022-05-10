HT Auto
Home How-to How To Waive Off Vehicle Challan Online In Delhi: Know The Steps

How to waive off vehicle challan online in Delhi: Know the steps

You can book an online appointment at Lok Adalat where you can appeal for a reduction or waiver of the traffic challan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 04:56 PM
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.

Getting tagged with a traffic challan is something that happens to many of us while riding a two-wheeler on-road or driving a car. The traffic violations may happen knowingly or unknowingly, but that results in a traffic challan where we end up paying fine amounts. Delhi Police is setting up a National Lok Adalat, which can be a key opportunity for you to get it forgiven if your vehicle's challan has been issued in Delhi.

Here is how you can get the traffic challan waived off online.

First, you have to visit the website to download the e-challan, which can be done from the comfort of your home. However, later you have to go to court and submit the document. The Lok Adalat will be held in Delhi on the 14th of May and the court will be helped from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

If you are the vehicle owner and the car or two-wheeler has a traffic challan tagged with it, you have to visit the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat website and book a slot for the Lok Adalat against that challan. While making the booking, you must remember the vehicle number. Bookings begin at 10 am on 11th May.

Take a printout of the notice after downloading the document from the link on the website. After downloading the document, you can check the court premises mentioned in the challan. Visit the court premises at the time and date mentioned in the notice.

You will have to present the traffic challan in front of the magistrate on the court premises where your challan will be decided. If the challan was sent to the regular court, the settlement will not be made in the Lok Adalat.

 

How to waive off vehicle challan online in Delhi
Step 1 :

Visit the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat website to make a booking against your challan

Step 2 :

Booking will begin at 10 am on 11th May 2022

Step 3 :

Take a printout of the notice after downloading it from the dedicated link

Step 4 :

After downloading the notice, check the court premises mentioned in your challan

Step 5 :

Visit the court premises at the time and date mentioned in the notice

Step 6 :

Produce the challan in front of the magistrate on the court premises. You can appeal or challenge for a reduction of the fine amount or for a waiver

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 04:56 PM IST
TAGS: cars traffic rule
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Another electric vehicle battery explodes in Telangana, no one injured
Another electric vehicle battery explodes in Telangana, no one injured
World’s first 510-ton hydrogen-fueled truck produces no CO2
World’s first 510-ton hydrogen-fueled truck produces no CO2
Royal Enfield showcases ‘Tornadoes Wall’ to commemorate Indian Army association
Royal Enfield showcases ‘Tornadoes Wall’ to commemorate Indian Army association
How to waive off vehicle challan online in Delhi: Know the steps
How to waive off vehicle challan online in Delhi: Know the steps
You can face up to ₹20,000 traffic fine: Know why
You can face up to 20,000 traffic fine: Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city