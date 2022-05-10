How to waive off vehicle challan online in Delhi: Know the steps

You can book an online appointment at Lok Adalat where you can appeal for a reduction or waiver of the traffic challan.

Getting tagged with a traffic challan is something that happens to many of us while riding a two-wheeler on-road or driving a car. The traffic violations may happen knowingly or unknowingly, but that results in a traffic challan where we end up paying fine amounts. Delhi Police is setting up a National Lok Adalat, which can be a key opportunity for you to get it forgiven if your vehicle's challan has been issued in Delhi.

Here is how you can get the traffic challan waived off online.

First, you have to visit the website to download the e-challan, which can be done from the comfort of your home. However, later you have to go to court and submit the document. The Lok Adalat will be held in Delhi on the 14th of May and the court will be helped from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

If you are the vehicle owner and the car or two-wheeler has a traffic challan tagged with it, you have to visit the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat website and book a slot for the Lok Adalat against that challan. While making the booking, you must remember the vehicle number. Bookings begin at 10 am on 11th May.

Take a printout of the notice after downloading the document from the link on the website. After downloading the document, you can check the court premises mentioned in the challan. Visit the court premises at the time and date mentioned in the notice.

You will have to present the traffic challan in front of the magistrate on the court premises where your challan will be decided. If the challan was sent to the regular court, the settlement will not be made in the Lok Adalat.

