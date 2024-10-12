What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Bangalore? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Bangalore is Rs. 36.11 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Bangalore? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Bangalore amount to Rs. 5.78 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Bangalore is Rs. 63,904.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Bangalore? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Bangalore are Rs. 1.41 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.