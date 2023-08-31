Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Invicto On Road Price in Kolar

4.5 out of 5
30.66 - 35.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kolar
Invicto Price in Kolar

Maruti Suzuki Invicto on road price in Kolar starts from Rs. 31.52 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Invicto top variant goes up to Rs. 36.11 Lakhs in Kolar. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR₹ 31.52 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 8 STR₹ 31.58 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR₹ 36.11 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variant Wise Price List in Kolar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹31.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,21,000
RTO
5,03,695
Insurance
1,26,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Kolar)
31,51,634
EMI@67,741/mo
Zeta Plus 8 STR
₹31.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Alpha Plus 7 STR
₹36.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki Invicto News

The all-new INVICTO by NEXA
INVICTO by NEXA Welcomes You To The League Of Extraordinary
31 Aug 2023
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus variant now gets the seatbelt reminder feature for the second and third rows
Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets new safety feature on base Zeta+ variant, price hiked
4 Aug 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the biggest and priciest vehicle from the manufacturer in India to date.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV first drive review: It takes a worthy twin to challenge Innova
12 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched: 5 things to know
6 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the most expensive car the automaker has ever launched and it is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Brothers from different brands
6 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
