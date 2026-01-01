|Engine
|1987 cc
|Mileage
|23.24 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR, equipped with Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹28.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Invicto deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR is available in 4 colour options: Majestic Silver, Mystic White, Stellar Bronze, Nexa Blue Celestial.
The Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR is powered by a 1987 cc engine mated to a Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift. This unit makes 150 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 188 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Invicto's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Innova Hycross priced between ₹18.86 Lakhs - 30.83 Lakhs or the VinFast VF MPV 7 priced ₹24.49 Lakhs.
The Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Fuel Consumption, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.