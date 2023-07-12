Maruti Suzuki Invicto Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes in three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Invicto measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. A seven-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Invicto sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less