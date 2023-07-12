Maruti Suzuki Invicto Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes in three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Invicto measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. A seven-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Invicto sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Invicto price starts at ₹ 24.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 28.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes in 3 variants. Maruti Suzuki Invicto top variant price is ₹ 28.42 Lakhs.
₹24.79 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹24.84 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹28.42 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price