HT Auto
1/33
2/33
3/33
4/33
5/33
View all Images
6/33

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a 7-8 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 24,79,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1987.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Specs

Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes in three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Invicto measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Alpha Plus 7 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds
Driving Range
1208 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Kerb Weight
2320 kg
Height
1790 mm
Length
4755 mm
Width
1850 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Front
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
Front
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alternatives

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.99 - 25.43 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Invicto vs Innova Cryst...
UPCOMING
MG G10

MG G10

24 - 30 Lakhs
Check G10 details
View similar Cars

Maruti Suzuki Invicto News

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the biggest and priciest vehicle from the manufacturer in India to date.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV first drive review: It takes a worthy twin to challenge Innova
12 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched: 5 things to know
6 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the most expensive car the automaker has ever launched and it is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Brothers from different brands
6 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the eight model under the Nexa retail chain.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV, twin to Toyota Innova, officially launched. Check price, engine, specs and booking details
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and comes as the flagship model from the automaker.
Maruti Suzuki's new flagship Invicto MPV is set to launch in India tomorrow. What to expect
4 Jul 2023
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Invicto price starts at ₹ 24.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 28.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes in 3 variants. Maruti Suzuki Invicto top variant price is ₹ 28.42 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta Plus 7 STR
24.79 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta Plus 8 STR
24.84 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha Plus 7 STR
28.42 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Maruti Suzuki Cars

Trending Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Maruti Suzuki Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details