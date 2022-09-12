HT Auto
BYD e6 Specifications

BYD e6 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 29,15,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
BYD e6 Specs

BYD e6 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The e6 measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. The ground clearance of e6 ...Read More

BYD e6 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
415 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
130 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson
Rear Suspension
Multi-link
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Length
4695 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
2800 mm
Height
1670 mm
Kerb Weight
1930 kg
Width
1810 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
580 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
Driver
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10.09 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Interiors
Single Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes

