BYD e6 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BYD e6 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The e6 measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. The ground clearance of e6 is 170 mm. A five-seat model, BYD e6 sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BYD e6 price starts at ₹ 29.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 29.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD e6 comes in 1 variants. BYD e6 top variant price is ₹ 29.15 Lakhs.
₹29.15 Lakhs*
94 bhp 180 Nm
130 Kmph
415 km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price