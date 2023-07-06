HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which premium MPV to choose

Maruti Suzuki has launched its most expensive car ever, in the form of the Invicto, which stands unbeaten in Latin. Priced between 24.79 lakh and 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the latest addition to the automaker's premium Nexa product lineup. It comes based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, as part of the Toyota-Suzuki global partnership. However, Invicto comes with distinctive styling elements that help it to differentiate from the Toyota MPV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the most expensive car the automaker has ever launched and it is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.
Available in three different variants, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV aims to tap the premium people-mover segment that is currently witnessing increasing demand from consumers. Interestingly, this strategy would help Maruti Suzuki to break its image as a cheap car brand. However, priced at the quarter-lakh segment, it may not be a very easy task for the Maruti Suzuki, especially since it has to compete with several tough rivals that come priced well under 20 lakh.

(Also check: Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV mounts a challenge to its twin Innova Hycross, launched at 24.79 lakh)

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look

Here is a comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Price

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is priced between 24.79 lakh and 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Innova Hycross, on the other hand, is priced between 18.55 lakh and 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Invicto is available in three trim options, while the Toyota Innova Hycross comes available in 10 different trim options.

Both the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and the Toyota Innova Hycross come available in seven and eight-seater options. Dimensionally, the Invicto measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,790 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The Toyota MPV comes measuring 4,755 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width, and 1,785 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Specification

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a string hybrid technology. The hybrid powertrain churns out 183 bhp of peak power. The engine alone generates 188 Nm of torque, while the electric motor returns 206 Nm. It can sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill position in 9.5 seconds and offers 23.24 kmpl of mileage. Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by the same engine and hybrid technology. This makes the car generate the same power and torque amount.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST

