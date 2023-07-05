In pics: Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV mounts a challenge to its twin Innova Hycross

6/11

The Invicto's touchscreen infotainment system gets Suzuki Connect offers more than 50 remote functionalities and comes built-in. It also offers an E-call function, which is a first in any Maruti Suzuki model. The cabin gets plenty of soft-touch materials, and a vertically-stretched centre console and comes with both seven as well as eight-seat layouts. In the seven-seat layout, the middle row gets captain Seats.