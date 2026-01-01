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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front Right Side
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Grille
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Headlight
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Rear Right View
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Taillight
5/30
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Wheel
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
32.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Key Specs
Engine1987 cc
Mileage23.24 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Invicto specs and features

Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR

Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR Prices

The Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR, equipped with Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹32.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR Mileage

All variants of the Invicto deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR Colours

The Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR is available in 4 colour options: Majestic Silver, Mystic White, Stellar Bronze, Nexa Blue Celestial.

Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR Engine and Transmission

The Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR is powered by a 1987 cc engine mated to a Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift. This unit makes 150 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 188 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Invicto's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Innova Hycross priced between ₹18.86 Lakhs - 30.83 Lakhs or the VinFast VF MPV 7 priced ₹24.49 Lakhs.

Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR Specs & Features

The Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Fuel Consumption, Rear Defogger, Ambient Interior Lighting, USB Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR Price

Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR

₹32.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,60,500
RTO
2,90,880
Insurance
94,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,45,953
EMI@69,768/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds
Driving Range
1208 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp, 206 Nm
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4755 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
Kerb Weight
2320 kg
Height
1790 mm
Width
1850 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Front
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
Front

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR EMI
EMI62,791 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
29,21,357
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
29,21,357
Interest Amount
8,46,124
Payable Amount
37,67,481

Maruti Suzuki Invicto other Variants

Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR

₹28.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,97,400
RTO
2,54,570
Insurance
85,777
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,38,247
EMI@61,005/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Invicto Zeta Plus 8 STR

₹28.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,02,300
RTO
2,55,060
Insurance
85,886
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,43,746
EMI@61,123/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alternatives

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Kia Carens Clavis EV

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