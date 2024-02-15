Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Capacity
|71.7 Kwh
|Max Speed
|130 Kmph
|Range
|415 Km
e6 is a 5 seater MUV which has 1 variant. The price of e6 GL (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 30.71 Lakhs. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
