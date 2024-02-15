Saved Articles

BYD e6 GL

30.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BYD e6 Key Specs
Battery Capacity71.7 Kwh
Max Speed130 Kmph
Range415 Km
View all e6 specs and features

e6 GL Latest Updates

e6 is a 5 seater MUV which has 1 variant. The price of e6 GL (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 30.71 Lakhs. It offers many features like Heater, Average

  • Engine Type: Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
  • Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears
  • BootSpace: 580 litres
    • ...Read More

    BYD e6 GL Price

    GL
    ₹30.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    71.7 Kwh
    130 Kmph
    415 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    29,15,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    1,39,560
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    30,71,060
    EMI@66,009/mo
    BYD e6 GL Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Max Speed
    130 Kmph
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Engine Type
    Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    94 bhp 180 Nm
    Driving Range
    415 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Battery
    71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Front Suspension
    McPherson
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.65 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Width
    1810 mm
    Length
    4695 mm
    Height
    1670 mm
    Wheelbase
    2800 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1930 kg
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    580 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    125000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    500000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Touch Screen Size
    10.09 inch
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    BYD e6 GL EMI
    EMI59,408 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    27,63,954
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    27,63,954
    Interest Amount
    8,00,535
    Payable Amount
    35,64,489

