What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Mandya? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Mandya is Rs. 36.11 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Mandya? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Mandya amount to Rs. 5.78 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Mandya? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Mandya is Rs. 63,904.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Mandya? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Mandya are Rs. 1.41 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.