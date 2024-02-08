Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition adds zing to Baleno crossover

HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition comes offering the customers of Delta+, Zeta or Alpha trims of the crossover accessories worth ₹43,000.

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a special edition of its Baleno-based Fronx crossover christened the Velocity Edition. This all-new special edition car offers a host of cosmetic upgrades in the form of exterior and interior accessory fitment at the dealer level. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition is available only for customers who are buying the Delta+, Zeta or Alpha trims. These additional packages of accessories meant for the special edition model cost 43,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition gets a total of 16 different accessories on offer. Available in grey and black colour options, these accessories include exterior styling kits such as headlamp garnish, front grille garnish, door visors, ORVM cover, body side moulding, wheel arch garnish, etc. The car also comes with interior accessories such as illuminated door sill guards, a red-coloured designer dashboard mat, a carbon finish interior styling kit, seat covers, a 3D boot mat etc.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx hits 1 lakh sales milestone since its launch

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

However, mechanically the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition remains the same as the standard version of the Baleno-based crossover. The Fronx is available with the option of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine is available with a factory-fitted CNG kit as well, in select variants though.

The 1.2-litre dual VVT petrol engine is capable of churning out 89 bhp peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque. It comes available with a five-speed manual and five-speed AMT gearbox options. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is capable of pumping out 99 bhp peak power and 147.6 Nm of maximum torque. The transmission options for the turbo-petrol motor include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.

Maruti Suzuki launched the Fronx crossover in 2023 after showcasing it at the Auto Expo 2023. The crossover is sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2024, 11:05 AM IST
