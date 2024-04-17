Shocking images: Cars go under as rain drenches Dubai

Many parts of UAE have received massive rainfall recently, leading to chaos
In just a few hours, UAE has received the rainfall it otherwise gets in a year and a half
Many highways in the region have been washed away
Dubai is bearing the brunt of the rainfall with cars being forced to wade through bumper-deep water
Around 142 mm of rainfalll has meant that even the most capable of vehicles have had to drive in lower gears
Dubai is home to some of the fanciest and most expensive vehicles anywhere in the world
Rainfall, however, has been a leveller with vehicles of all shapes, sizes and prices forced to stop