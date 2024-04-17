Shocking images: Cars go under as rain drenches Dubai

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 17, 2024

Many parts of UAE have received massive rainfall recently, leading to chaos

In just a few hours, UAE has received the rainfall it otherwise gets in a year and a half

Many highways in the region have been washed away

Dubai is bearing the brunt of the rainfall with cars being forced to wade through bumper-deep water

Around 142 mm of rainfalll has meant that even the most capable of vehicles have had to drive in lower gears

Dubai is home to some of the fanciest and most expensive vehicles anywhere in the world

Rainfall, however, has been a leveller with vehicles of all shapes, sizes and prices forced to stop 
