Mahindra XUV 3XO to get best-in-class panoramic sunroof, teased ahead of debut

Mahindra has teased the interior of the upcoming XUV 3XO SUV ahead of its scheduled debut on April 29. Slated to arrive as the updated version of the Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV, the XUV 3XO will feature a wide range of updates compared to its predecessor and one of them will be the largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof, claimed the homegrown automaker in the latest teaser video. The carmaker has dubbed this as Skyroof. The auto company also stated that this feature will be available in select variants of the upcoming compact SUV. Expect the Skyroof to be available in the top variants of XUV 3XO.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will come with a significantly updated design and a wide range of features. These updates are intended to make the upcoming SUV more upmarket and stylish. The OEM has already said that the compact SUV will come featuring the AdrenoX operating system that was introduced in the Mahindra XUV 700 back in 2021. The availability of this operating system will enable the users with various functions.

Mahindra also claimed that the upcoming XUV 3XO SUV will come sporting a host of segment-leading features. It will come with a fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree surround view camera, Level 2 ADAS, and a premium sound system. On the safety front, it will receive seven airbags.

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV 3XO have already commenced across India at an amount of ₹21,000. Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will compete with tough rivals in the highly competitive compact SUV segment, where various other automakers have their respective products such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue etc. Meanwhile, before the launch of the XUV 3XO, Mahindra is aiming to clear the stock of XUV300 and in an attempt to do that, the SUV is fetching discounts of up to ₹1.59 lakh.

