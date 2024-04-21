HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv 3xo To Get Best In Class Panoramic Sunroof, Teased Ahead Of April 29 Debut

Mahindra XUV 3XO to get best-in-class panoramic sunroof, teased ahead of debut

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2024, 11:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO will come with a large panoramic sunroof called Skyroof and AdrenoX operating system among other features.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO will come with a large panoramic sunroof called Skyroof and AdrenoX operating system among other features.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO will come with a large panoramic sunroof called Skyroof and AdrenoX operating system among other features.

Mahindra has teased the interior of the upcoming XUV 3XO SUV ahead of its scheduled debut on April 29. Slated to arrive as the updated version of the Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV, the XUV 3XO will feature a wide range of updates compared to its predecessor and one of them will be the largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof, claimed the homegrown automaker in the latest teaser video. The carmaker has dubbed this as Skyroof. The auto company also stated that this feature will be available in select variants of the upcoming compact SUV. Expect the Skyroof to be available in the top variants of XUV 3XO.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will come with a significantly updated design and a wide range of features. These updates are intended to make the upcoming SUV more upmarket and stylish. The OEM has already said that the compact SUV will come featuring the AdrenoX operating system that was introduced in the Mahindra XUV 700 back in 2021. The availability of this operating system will enable the users with various functions.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Blackbird (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 - 16.50 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 9.90 - 10.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mahindra also claimed that the upcoming XUV 3XO SUV will come sporting a host of segment-leading features. It will come with a fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree surround view camera, Level 2 ADAS, and a premium sound system. On the safety front, it will receive seven airbags.

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV 3XO have already commenced across India at an amount of 21,000. Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will compete with tough rivals in the highly competitive compact SUV segment, where various other automakers have their respective products such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue etc. Meanwhile, before the launch of the XUV 3XO, Mahindra is aiming to clear the stock of XUV300 and in an attempt to do that, the SUV is fetching discounts of up to 1.59 lakh.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2024, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Sonet Nexon Brezza Mahindra Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra XUV300 XUV 3XO XUV300

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.