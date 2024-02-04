Volvo plans a last redesign touch for its combustion cars before going electric

Volvo plans to give its internal combustion engine-powered cars one last redesign touch before going all-electric, claims a report by Auto Express. The Swedish luxury car brand is reportedly planning a series of updates to its mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models over the coming years, which is under the brand's plan to give a final refreshing touch to all its internal combustion engine-powered models, before replacing them with battery electric vehicles.

Volvo has committed to become an all-electric luxury car brand by 2030. The automaker's Chief Operating Officer Bjorn Annwall has said that the brand's existing SPA1 platform-based models will receive certain updates. These updates will include a host of exterior and interior design changes. However, Annwall didn't specify which of its internal combustion engine-powered models will be updated. He also didn't specify if the powertrains of these models will be updated or not.

Watch: Volvo S60 2021: First drive review

Expect the S60, S90, V60, XC60 and XC90 to be updated as part of the brand's strategy to give the ICE models a final redesign touch before going all-electric. The report claims Volvo may introduce more efficient petrol engines in the coming years. As India is proving to be a rising market for the automaker, expect the Indian market too to receive these updated Volvo cars over the next few years.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volvo XC90 1969.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 88.90 - 96.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo XC60 1969.0 Multiple Automatic ₹ 61.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo S90 1969.0 Multiple Automatic ₹ 61.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Defender 2996.0 cc Multiple Automatic ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.30 Cr Compare View Offers BMW X5 2998 Multiple Automatic ₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING BMW X8 4400 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 1 - 1.20 Cr View Details

Speaking about the strategy, Annwall also said that the XC90 and SPA1 cars have been very successful for the brand. “Clearly the XC90 and our SPA1 cars have been very successful; they have strong, timeless design in their appearance right now," he said further adding, “We have updated the infotainment with Android embedded, and so forth. But there is a next step you can do on exterior styling, interior design and also infotainment. That’s clearly something we’re are investing into; they’re not huge investments and it’s something we know very well how to do."

First Published Date: