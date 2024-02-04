HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volvo Plans A Last Redesign Touch For Its Combustion Cars Before Going Electric

Volvo plans a last redesign touch for its combustion cars before going electric

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2024, 12:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volvo is expected to update its internal combustion engine-powered cars over the next few years, before shifting to an all-electric product portfolio
...
Volvo
Volvo is expected to update its internal combustion engine-powered cars over the next few years, before shifting to an all-electric product portfolio by 2030.
Volvo
Volvo is expected to update its internal combustion engine-powered cars over the next few years, before shifting to an all-electric product portfolio by 2030.

Volvo plans to give its internal combustion engine-powered cars one last redesign touch before going all-electric, claims a report by Auto Express. The Swedish luxury car brand is reportedly planning a series of updates to its mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models over the coming years, which is under the brand's plan to give a final refreshing touch to all its internal combustion engine-powered models, before replacing them with battery electric vehicles.

Volvo has committed to become an all-electric luxury car brand by 2030. The automaker's Chief Operating Officer Bjorn Annwall has said that the brand's existing SPA1 platform-based models will receive certain updates. These updates will include a host of exterior and interior design changes. However, Annwall didn't specify which of its internal combustion engine-powered models will be updated. He also didn't specify if the powertrains of these models will be updated or not.

Watch: Volvo S60 2021: First drive review

Expect the S60, S90, V60, XC60 and XC90 to be updated as part of the brand's strategy to give the ICE models a final redesign touch before going all-electric. The report claims Volvo may introduce more efficient petrol engines in the coming years. As India is proving to be a rising market for the automaker, expect the Indian market too to receive these updated Volvo cars over the next few years.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC90
1969.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 88.90 - 96.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
1969.0 Multiple Automatic
₹ 61.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969.0 Multiple Automatic
₹ 61.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
2996.0 cc Multiple Automatic
₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
2998 Multiple Automatic
₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW X8
4400 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 1 - 1.20 Cr
View Details

Speaking about the strategy, Annwall also said that the XC90 and SPA1 cars have been very successful for the brand. “Clearly the XC90 and our SPA1 cars have been very successful; they have strong, timeless design in their appearance right now," he said further adding, “We have updated the infotainment with Android embedded, and so forth. But there is a next step you can do on exterior styling, interior design and also infotainment. That’s clearly something we’re are investing into; they’re not huge investments and it’s something we know very well how to do."

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2024, 12:46 PM IST
TAGS: S90 S60 electric car Volvo electric vehicle luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.