Volvo XC90 hybrid and XC40 Recharge to follow S90, XC60 hybrid in India

Volvo XC40 Recharge has a claimed range of more than 400 kms on single charge. It has a 78 kWh battery pack to power its engine. The electric SUV is capable of hitting a speed of 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed limited to 180 kmph.

When launched in India, the XC40 Recharge electric SUV will join the luxury electric SUV segment to rival the likes of Mercedes EQC, Jaguar I-PACE and Audi e-tron.

The new XC90 Recharge SUV will also come to India with a petrol hybrid powertrain. It is likely to have the same 48V battery that is used in the S90 and XC60 models. The engine of the XC90 hybrid SUV is likely to get the same eight-speed Geartronic gearbox available for global markets. It is also likely to come equipped with the Shift-by-wire technology. The petrol hybrid engine can offer up to 50 kms of range when driving in the electric mode.

Volvo XC90 Recharge SUV with mild-hybrid petrol engine is currently available in India at a starting price of ₹96.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery which offers a range of about 37 kms in electric mode. The engine is capable of churning out 299 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque.