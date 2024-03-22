Skoda Kodiaq gets A 2 lakh price cut, variant lineup revised

Skoda Auto India has silently revised the variant lineup on the Kodiaq in the country. The brand’s flagship three-row SUV was previously offered in the Style, Sportline and L&K variants. The automaker discontinued the former two trims and the model will now be only available in the top-spec L&K variant. On the bright side, the Skoda Kodiaq L&K has received a price cut of ₹2 lakh, which puts the retail price at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kodiaq L&K has received a price cut of ₹2 lakh, which puts the retail price at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also the only variant

It’s unclear as to what prompted the price cut but this would be a good time to bring the Skoda Kodiaq home for those looking to get a comfortable and luxurious SUV. The Kodiaq has always been impressive with its top-notch build quality, feature-rich cabin and comfortable second row. It also gets a usable third row, accommodating children and young adults with ease.

The cabin of the Kodiaq offers top-notch quality coupled with plenty of storage space

The Skoda Kodiaq L&K variant previously retailed at ₹41.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the price cut, the SUV retains all of its features. Power on the SUV comes from the 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor tuned for 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The model is available in a single-spec option with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

The current generation Skoda Kodiaq has been around for a while and Skoda has already unveiled the new generation model globally. The next-generation Kodiaq is expected to arrive in India in 2025 and is expected to arrive via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route.

Skoda reportedly will also bring back the Superb and Octavia to the Indian market later this year. Reports suggest that the current generation Superb will be reintroduced as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Furthermore, the company has the Enyaq electric SUV in the pipeline for India, while it recently announced the made-in-India subcompact SUV that will go on sale in 2025.

