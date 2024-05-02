Gurkha is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater) (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 21.42 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionGurkha is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater) (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 21.42 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 5 Door (7-Seater) is 63.5 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and specs like: