Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater)

3.5 out of 5
Force Motors Gurkha Front Right Side
Force Motors Gurkha Front Right View
Force Motors Gurkha Front View
Force Motors Gurkha Grille
Force Motors Gurkha Headlight
Force Motors Gurkha Left Side View
3.5 out of 5
21.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Force Motors Gurkha Key Specs
Engine2596 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Gurkha specs and features

Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater) Latest Updates

Gurkha is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater) (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 21.42 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: FM 2.6 CR CD
  • Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 63.5 litres
    • ...Read More

    Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater) Price

    5 Door (7-Seater)
    ₹21.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2596 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    18,00,000
    RTO
    2,41,000
    Insurance
    1,00,865
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    21,42,365
    EMI@46,048/mo
    Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater) Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    FM 2.6 CR CD
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    320 Nm @ 1400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    138 bhp @ 3200 rpm
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    255 / 65 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 65 R18
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    63.5 litres
    Length
    4390 mm
    Ground Clearance
    233 mm
    Wheelbase
    2825 mm
    Height
    2095 mm
    Width
    1865 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Unpainted
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Both Axles
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Manual Shift - Lever
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Dark Grey
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater) EMI
    EMI41,443 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    19,28,128
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    19,28,128
    Interest Amount
    5,58,451
    Payable Amount
    24,86,579

    Force Motors Gurkha other Variants

    3 Door (4-Seater)
    ₹19.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2596 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,75,000
    RTO
    2,25,375
    Insurance
    96,045
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,96,920
    EMI@42,922/mo
