In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Alcazar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 16.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Alcazar: 1493 cc engine, 18.1 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Alcazar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Alcazar
BrandForce MotorsHyundai
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 16.77 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl18.1 to 20.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol
₹16.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD1.5L GDi Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 60 R17
Length
3965 mm4500 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm2760 mm
Height
2080 mm1675 mm
Width
1865 mm1790 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres50 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92019,37,509
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00016,77,500
RTO
2,25,3751,83,750
Insurance
96,04575,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92141,644
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

