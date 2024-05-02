In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Alcazar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 16.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Alcazar: 1493 cc engine, 18.1 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Alcazar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Alcazar
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 16.77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|18.1 to 20.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4