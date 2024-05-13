HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGurkha vs Hector

Force Motors Gurkha vs MG Hector

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 Turbo MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Hector Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Hector
BrandForce MotorsMG
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1451 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hector
MG Hector
Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 Turbo MT
₹21.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringBeam Assemble + Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 55 R18
Length
3965 mm4699 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2750 mm
Height
2080 mm1760 mm
Width
1865 mm1835 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92024,40,317
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00021,19,800
RTO
2,25,3752,27,980
Insurance
96,04592,037
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92152,451
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    In India, MG is likely to introduce a strong-hybrid powertrain for the new Astor
    Upcoming MG ZS EV patent leaked, features refreshed design all-around
    13 May 2024
    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative.
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
    24 May 2024
    The new Evergreen theme includes the British Racing Green paint scheme, blacked-out roof, special badging and more
    MG Comet, Astor, Hector & ZS EV 100-Year Limited Edition launched in India
    10 May 2024
    Mahindra has recently launched the XUV 3XO which is the smallest SUV in India to come with a panoramic sunroof.
    Creta to XUV 3X0: SUVs with panoramic sunroof priced under 20 lakh
    8 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
    MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
    9 Feb 2023
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
    MG Hector 2023: First Look
    8 Jan 2023
    MG Hector 2021, with CVT automatic gearbox, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.51 lakh
    MG Hector 2021 gets CVT automatic gearbox, bigger wheels and much more
    13 Feb 2021
    View all
     