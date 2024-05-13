In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 Turbo MT. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Hector Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Hector
|Brand
|Force Motors
|MG
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4