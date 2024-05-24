Force Motors Gurkha on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 20.23 Lakhs. The on road price for Force Motors Gurkha top variant goes up to Rs. 21.71 Lakhs in Pune. The lowest price Force Motors Gurkha on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 20.23 Lakhs. The on road price for Force Motors Gurkha top variant goes up to Rs. 21.71 Lakhs in Pune. The lowest price model is Force Motors Gurkha 3 Door (4-Seater) and the most priced model is Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater). Visit your nearest Force Motors Gurkha dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Force Motors Gurkha on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Force Motors Gurkha is mainly compared to Kia Seltos which starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs in Pune, Mahindra Scorpio Classic which starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs in Pune and Hyundai Alcazar Facelift starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Force Motors Gurkha 3 Door (4-Seater) ₹ 20.23 Lakhs Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater) ₹ 21.71 Lakhs