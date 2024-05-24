Force Motors Gurkha on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 20.69 Lakhs.
The on road price for Force Motors Gurkha top variant goes up to Rs. 22.20 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Force Motors Gurkha 3 Door (4-Seater) and the most priced model is Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater).
Visit your nearest
Force Motors Gurkha dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Force Motors Gurkha on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Force Motors Gurkha is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV700 which starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs in Bangalore, MG Astor which starts at Rs. 9.98 Lakhs in Bangalore and Hyundai Alcazar Facelift starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Force Motors Gurkha 3 Door (4-Seater) ₹ 20.69 Lakhs Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (7-Seater) ₹ 22.20 Lakhs