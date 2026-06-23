In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Creta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Creta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Creta
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 10.91 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1482 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4