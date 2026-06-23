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Force Motors Gurkha vs Hyundai Creta

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Creta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Creta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Creta
BrandForce MotorsHyundai
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 10.91 Lakhs
Mileage9.5 kmpl17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Force Motors Gurkha Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD1.5l MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9.5 kmpl17.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18205 / 65 R16
Length
3965 mm4300 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2610 mm
Height
2080 mm1635 mm
Width
1865 mm1790 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres50 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
MetallicNo
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
46
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch8 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack and Greige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
NoFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92012,24,825
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00010,90,700
RTO
2,25,3751,21,070
Insurance
96,04512,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92126,326
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list

Cons

No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version
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