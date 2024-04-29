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FORCE MOTORS
Gurkha Red Colour
₹16.75 - 18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5
Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
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Variants
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Gurkha Red Colour
Red
Explore Color Options For Gurkha Alternatives
Mahindra Scorpio
₹
12.98 - 16.7 Lakhs
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Scorpio Colours
Mahindra Thar ROXX
₹
12.39 - 22.25 Lakhs
+2
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Thar ROXX Colours
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹
13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers
Scorpio N Colours
Kia Seltos
₹
10.99 - 20.39 Lakhs
+5
Check Offers
Seltos Colours
Hyundai Creta
₹
10.79 - 20.2 Lakhs
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Creta Colours
Tata Sierra
₹
11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
+1
Check Offers
Sierra Colours
Force Motors Gurkha Images
16 images
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Gurkha Images
Force Motors Gurkha Videos
Quick Shorts
Full Videos
Introduction
00:25
Introduction
Apr 29, 2024
Exterior
00:25
Exterior
Apr 29, 2024
Interior
00:25
Interior
Apr 29, 2024
Driving
00:25
Driving
Apr 29, 2024
Verdict
00:25
Verdict
Apr 29, 2024
Popular Force Motors Cars
Popular
Force Motors Urbania
₹
30.51 - 37.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Force Motors Gurkha Colours