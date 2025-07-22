The Hyundai Creta is equipped with a 50-litre fuel tank. Petrol variants return an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.4 kmpl with the manual and 18.4 kmpl with the automatic. The 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 21.8 kmpl with the manual and 19.1 kmpl with the automatic. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. The diesel manual version is ideal for daily users, while the petrol automatic caters to those looking for convenience and refinement.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|ARAI Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|17.4 kmpl
|Diesel
|Manual
|21.8 kmpl
|Petrol
|Automatic
|17.7 kmpl
|Diesel
|Automatic
|19.1 kmpl
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