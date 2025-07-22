Travel,Highway,Comfort : How Creta Change My Life

I first saw the 2025 Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol and was impressed by its refreshed, premium design. It stands out like a true SUV, and my family, friends, and neighbors loved it too. After six months and 4,000+ km, I find the engine smooth, powerful, and perfect for both city and highway drives. The cabin is spacious, seats are supportive, and mileage averages 15–16 km/l in the city, even touching 17 on highways. Service was transparent with friendly staff. Though I miss a rear wiper and touchscreen, the basics are well covered. I'm happy with my choice overall.

By: Jenish Dobariya ( Jul 21, 2025 )