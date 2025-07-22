CretaPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImages
1/14

HYUNDAI Creta Mileage

₹10.79 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4.0
640
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Colours
Variants
Compare

Latest Updates on Hyundai Creta Mileage

Hyundai Creta Fuel Wise Mileage

The Hyundai Creta is equipped with a 50-litre fuel tank. Petrol variants return an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.4 kmpl with the manual and 18.4 kmpl with the automatic. The 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 21.8 kmpl with the manual and 19.1 kmpl with the automatic. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. The diesel manual version is ideal for daily users, while the petrol automatic caters to those looking for convenience and refinement.

Hyundai Creta Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 17.4 kmpl. The Manual Diesel variant has a mileage of 21.8 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 17.7 kmpl. The Automatic Diesel variant has a mileage of 19.1 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual17.4 kmpl
DieselManual21.8 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic17.7 kmpl
DieselAutomatic19.1 kmpl

Hyundai Creta Variants Wise Mileage

Hyundai Creta price starts at ₹ 10.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta comes in 86 variants. Hyundai Creta's top variant is King Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
86 Variants Available
Creta E 1.5 Petrol
17.4 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.79 Lakhs*
Creta EX 1.5 Petrol
17.4 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.96 Lakhs*
Creta EX Petrol 1.5L Manual Summer Edition
17.25 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.06 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details

Hyundai Creta Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Mileage: 12.34-13.79 kmpl
Check OffersHector MileageCretavsHector
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 20.39 Lakhs
+5
 
Check OffersSeltos MileageCretavsSeltos
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
+3
Mileage: 18.72-19.66 kmpl
Check OffersKushaq MileageCretavsKushaq
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

10.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Mileage: 19.89 kmpl
Alert Me When Launched Taigun Facelift DetailsView upcoming Cars
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 18-18.2 kmpl
Check OffersCreta N Line MileageCretavsCreta N Line
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 29.9 kmpl
Check OffersSierra MileageCretavsSierra

Hyundai Creta Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Creta.
Hyundai Creta
Kia Seltos
VS
Hyundai CretaSelect model
Kia SeltosSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Hyundai Creta User Reviews & Ratings

Write a Review

User Reviews

Best riding experience with safety
Outstanding performance and one of the best driving experience however company needs to work on mileage overall good experience with safety
By: Rakesh Singh (Jul 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Travel,Highway,Comfort : How Creta Change My Life
I first saw the 2025 Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol and was impressed by its refreshed, premium design. It stands out like a true SUV, and my family, friends, and neighbors loved it too. After six months and 4,000+ km, I find the engine smooth, powerful, and perfect for both city and highway drives. The cabin is spacious, seats are supportive, and mileage averages 15–16 km/l in the city, even touching 17 on highways. Service was transparent with friendly staff. Though I miss a rear wiper and touchscreen, the basics are well covered. I'm happy with my choice overall.
By: Jenish Dobariya (Jul 21, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow
HomeNew CarsHyundai CarsHyundai Creta Mileage

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.8 - 9.57 Lakhs
Check Offers
Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8

1.78 Cr
Check Offers
Renault Duster

Renault Duster

10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

19.9 - 23.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details