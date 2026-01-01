hamburger icon
Hyundai Creta Front Right Side
Hyundai Creta Front Right Side 1
Hyundai Creta Front View
Hyundai Creta Rear Right Side
Hyundai Creta Rear View
Hyundai Creta Right Side View
Hyundai Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol

4 out of 5
19.94 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Creta Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage17.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol Prices

The Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol, equipped with a 1.5l MPi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹19.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol Mileage

All variants of the Creta deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol Colours

The Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol Engine and Transmission

The Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Kia Seltos priced between ₹10.99 Lakhs - 20.19 Lakhs.

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol Specs & Features

The Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.

Hyundai Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol Price

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol

₹19.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,26,828
RTO
1,88,683
Insurance
77,575
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,93,586
EMI@42,850/mo
Hyundai Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5l MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Oil Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4300 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1635 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
433 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Front & Rear
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Hyundai Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol EMI
EMI38,565 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,94,227
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,94,227
Interest Amount
5,19,669
Payable Amount
23,13,896

Hyundai Creta other Variants

Creta E 1.5 Petrol

₹12.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,79,000
RTO
1,19,259
Insurance
53,497
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,52,256
EMI@26,916/mo
Creta EX 1.5 Petrol

₹13.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,96,000
RTO
1,30,971
Insurance
57,807
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,85,278
EMI@29,775/mo
Creta E 1.5 Diesel

₹14.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,40,000
RTO
1,65,118
Insurance
59,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,64,722
EMI@31,483/mo
Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol

₹14.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,58,500
RTO
1,37,246
Insurance
60,117
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,56,363
EMI@31,303/mo
Creta S 1.5 Petrol

₹15.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,07,016
RTO
1,42,702
Insurance
62,124
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,12,342
EMI@32,506/mo
Creta EX 1.5 Diesel

₹15.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,43,513
RTO
1,79,939
Insurance
63,468
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,87,420
EMI@34,120/mo
Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹16.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,87,627
RTO
1,50,763
Insurance
65,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,03,981
EMI@34,476/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol

₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,98,933
RTO
1,51,893
Insurance
65,507
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,16,833
EMI@34,752/mo
Creta EX (O) 1.5 Diesel

₹16.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,06,261
RTO
1,87,783
Insurance
65,777
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,60,321
EMI@35,687/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition

₹16.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,11,393
RTO
1,53,139
Insurance
65,966
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,30,998
EMI@35,057/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹16.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,25,876
RTO
1,54,588
Insurance
66,499
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,47,463
EMI@35,410/mo
Creta S 1.5 Diesel

₹17.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,48,261
RTO
1,93,033
Insurance
67,323
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,09,117
EMI@36,736/mo
Creta SX 1.5 Petrol

₹17.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,94,036
RTO
1,61,404
Insurance
69,007
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,24,947
EMI@37,076/mo
Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹17.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,08,524
RTO
1,66,852
Insurance
69,540
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,45,416
EMI@37,516/mo
Creta EX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT

₹18.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,41,433
RTO
2,08,679
Insurance
70,752
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,21,364
EMI@39,148/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹17.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,43,760
RTO
1,70,376
Insurance
70,837
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,85,473
EMI@38,377/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel

₹18.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,51,779
RTO
2,09,972
Insurance
71,132
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,33,383
EMI@39,407/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition

₹18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,56,221
RTO
1,71,622
Insurance
71,296
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,99,639
EMI@38,681/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,64,234
RTO
2,11,529
Insurance
71,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,47,854
EMI@39,718/mo
Creta SX Tech 1.5 Petrol

₹18.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,69,346
RTO
1,72,935
Insurance
71,779
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,14,560
EMI@39,002/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹18.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,70,703
RTO
1,73,070
Insurance
71,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,16,102
EMI@39,035/mo
Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol

₹18.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,78,026
RTO
1,73,803
Insurance
72,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,24,427
EMI@39,214/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹18.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,78,717
RTO
2,13,340
Insurance
72,124
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,64,681
EMI@40,079/mo
Creta SX Tech 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹18.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,83,834
RTO
1,74,383
Insurance
72,312
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,31,029
EMI@39,356/mo
Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol Dual Tone

₹18.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,92,514
RTO
1,75,251
Insurance
72,632
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,40,897
EMI@39,568/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol

₹19.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,86,077
RTO
1,84,608
Insurance
76,075
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,47,260
EMI@41,854/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT

₹20.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,96,601
RTO
2,28,075
Insurance
76,462
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,01,638
EMI@43,023/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition

₹19.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,00,469
RTO
1,86,047
Insurance
76,605
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,63,621
EMI@42,206/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹19.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,00,566
RTO
1,86,057
Insurance
76,608
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,63,731
EMI@42,208/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition

₹20.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,09,062
RTO
2,29,633
Insurance
76,921
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,16,116
EMI@43,334/mo
Creta SX Tech 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹19.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,14,173
RTO
1,87,417
Insurance
77,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,79,199
EMI@42,541/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹19.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,14,952
RTO
1,87,495
Insurance
77,138
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,80,085
EMI@42,560/mo
Creta SX Tech 1.5 Diesel

₹20.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,22,187
RTO
2,31,273
Insurance
77,404
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,31,364
EMI@43,662/mo
Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol CVT

₹19.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,22,853
RTO
1,88,285
Insurance
77,428
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,89,066
EMI@42,753/mo
Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹20.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,23,545
RTO
2,31,443
Insurance
77,454
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,32,942
EMI@43,696/mo
Creta SX Tech 1.5 Petrol CVT Dual Tone

₹19.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,28,662
RTO
1,88,866
Insurance
77,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,95,670
EMI@42,895/mo
Creta SX 1.5 Premium Diesel

₹20.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,30,867
RTO
2,32,358
Insurance
77,723
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,41,448
EMI@43,879/mo
Creta SX Tech 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone

₹20.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,36,676
RTO
2,33,084
Insurance
77,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,48,197
EMI@44,024/mo
Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol CVT Dual Tone

₹20.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,37,342
RTO
1,89,734
Insurance
77,962
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,05,538
EMI@43,107/mo
Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹20.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,41,310
RTO
1,90,131
Insurance
78,108
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,10,049
EMI@43,204/mo
Creta SX 1.5 Premium Diesel Dual Tone

₹20.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,45,356
RTO
2,34,170
Insurance
78,256
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,58,282
EMI@44,241/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹21.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,27,042
RTO
1,98,704
Insurance
81,263
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,07,509
EMI@45,299/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel

₹21.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,39,014
RTO
2,45,877
Insurance
81,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,67,094
EMI@46,579/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition

₹21.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,41,434
RTO
2,00,143
Insurance
81,792
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,23,869
EMI@45,650/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Dual Tone

₹21.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,41,531
RTO
2,00,153
Insurance
81,796
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,23,980
EMI@45,653/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition

₹21.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,53,407
RTO
2,47,676
Insurance
82,233
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,83,816
EMI@46,939/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone

₹21.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,53,503
RTO
2,47,688
Insurance
82,237
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,83,928
EMI@46,941/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹21.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,55,917
RTO
2,01,592
Insurance
82,325
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,40,334
EMI@46,004/mo
Creta King Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol

₹21.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,67,793
RTO
2,02,779
Insurance
82,762
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,53,834
EMI@46,294/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹22.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,67,890
RTO
2,49,486
Insurance
82,766
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,00,642
EMI@47,300/mo
Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel

₹22.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,79,766
RTO
2,50,971
Insurance
83,203
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,14,440
EMI@47,597/mo
Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol

₹21.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,82,179
RTO
2,04,218
Insurance
83,292
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,70,189
EMI@46,646/mo
Creta King Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol Dual Tone

₹21.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,82,276
RTO
2,04,228
Insurance
83,295
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,70,299
EMI@46,648/mo
Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone

₹22.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,94,248
RTO
2,52,781
Insurance
83,736
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,31,265
EMI@47,959/mo
Creta King Limited Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol

₹21.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,96,566
RTO
2,05,657
Insurance
83,821
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,86,544
EMI@46,997/mo
Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol Dual Tone

₹21.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,96,662
RTO
2,05,666
Insurance
83,825
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,86,653
EMI@47,000/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT

₹22.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,30,931
RTO
2,57,366
Insurance
85,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,73,883
EMI@48,875/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹22.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,45,421
RTO
2,59,178
Insurance
85,619
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,90,718
EMI@49,236/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Turbo DCT

₹22.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,276
RTO
2,10,928
Insurance
85,761
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,46,465
EMI@48,285/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

₹22.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,63,766
RTO
2,12,377
Insurance
86,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,62,937
EMI@48,639/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition

₹23.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,64,634
RTO
2,61,579
Insurance
86,326
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,13,039
EMI@49,716/mo
Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT

₹23.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,71,683
RTO
2,62,460
Insurance
86,586
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,21,229
EMI@49,892/mo
Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT Knight Edition Dual Tone

₹23.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,79,117
RTO
2,63,390
Insurance
86,859
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,29,866
EMI@50,078/mo
Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹23.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,86,166
RTO
2,64,271
Insurance
87,119
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,38,056
EMI@50,254/mo
Creta King Edition 1.5 DCT Petrol

₹22.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,90,028
RTO
2,15,003
Insurance
87,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,92,792
EMI@49,281/mo
Creta King Edition 1.5 DCT Petrol Dual Tone

₹23.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,04,510
RTO
2,16,451
Insurance
87,794
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,09,255
EMI@49,635/mo
Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel AT

₹23.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,05,379
RTO
2,66,672
Insurance
87,826
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,60,377
EMI@50,734/mo
Creta King Limited Edition 1.5 Diesel AT

₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,19,766
RTO
2,68,471
Insurance
88,355
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,77,092
EMI@51,093/mo
Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,19,862
RTO
2,68,483
Insurance
88,359
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,77,204
EMI@51,095/mo
