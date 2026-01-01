|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Creta King Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol, equipped with a 1.5l MPi and Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹21.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Creta deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta King Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.
The Creta King Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Kia Seltos priced between ₹10.99 Lakhs - 20.19 Lakhs.
The Creta King Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Rear Defogger, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.